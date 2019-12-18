43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated end unit townhome in sought after Broadlands! 2017 renovation included: full interior painting, carpets, wide plank hardwood floors, lighting, stainless steel appliances, tile floors in full baths, granite counters in kitchen and full baths. Master bedroom large enough for a king size bed with room to spare and has two closets. Convenient laundry on the bedroom level. Relax and entertain on the spacious deck that backs to trees! Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and all of Broadlands community amenities! Available August 1st. Welcome Home! Pictures taken previously, home in substantially the same condition. Application is online.