Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:20 AM

43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ

43087 Autumnwood Square · (866) 677-6937
Location

43087 Autumnwood Square, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated end unit townhome in sought after Broadlands! 2017 renovation included: full interior painting, carpets, wide plank hardwood floors, lighting, stainless steel appliances, tile floors in full baths, granite counters in kitchen and full baths. Master bedroom large enough for a king size bed with room to spare and has two closets. Convenient laundry on the bedroom level. Relax and entertain on the spacious deck that backs to trees! Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and all of Broadlands community amenities! Available August 1st. Welcome Home! Pictures taken previously, home in substantially the same condition. Application is online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ have any available units?
43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ have?
Some of 43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ currently offering any rent specials?
43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ pet-friendly?
No, 43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ offer parking?
Yes, 43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ does offer parking.
Does 43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ have a pool?
No, 43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ does not have a pool.
Does 43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ have accessible units?
No, 43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ has units with dishwashers.
Does 43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ have units with air conditioning?
No, 43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ does not have units with air conditioning.
