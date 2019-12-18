22118 Avonworth Sq

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Available 08/08/20 Avonworth Sq - Property Id: 298250



Townhome is available for Rental from Aug 8 2020,

Credit score 700+. No criminal record, no evictions. Minimum 2 year lease, if not rent is $2600. Not available for viewing physically until Aug 1st, but available for virtual viewing by schedule.

Mosby model with 3 level bump out. 2820+Sq ft living area. Trex deck. Hardwood in main level except in kitchen. 4th bedroom on the lower level with full bath. GE profile Appliances with Double Wall owen and a seperate Microwave, 36 inch 5 burner Glass Cook top with a telescoping exhaust fan. 2 Car garage which fits 2 cars along with abundant space for storage. Close to commuter parking for buses to Tysons Corner and DC. Enjoy all the Broadlands amenities.



Call owner for showing.



Neighborhood Description

Beautiful neighborhood with lots of attractions like Nature Center, Swimming Pools, Play Areas, Tennis Courts, Basketball courts, nice walking and biking trails, surrounded by best schools in Loudoun County.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298250

Property Id 298250



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5847589)