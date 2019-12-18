22118 Avonworth Sq

All apartments in Broadlands
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22118 Avonworth Square, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands South

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $2600 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2820 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available 08/08/20 Avonworth Sq - Property Id: 298250

Townhome is available for Rental from Aug 8 2020,
Credit score 700+. No criminal record, no evictions. Minimum 2 year lease, if not rent is $2600. Not available for viewing physically until Aug 1st, but available for virtual viewing by schedule.
Mosby model with 3 level bump out. 2820+Sq ft living area. Trex deck. Hardwood in main level except in kitchen. 4th bedroom on the lower level with full bath. GE profile Appliances with Double Wall owen and a seperate Microwave, 36 inch 5 burner Glass Cook top with a telescoping exhaust fan. 2 Car garage which fits 2 cars along with abundant space for storage. Close to commuter parking for buses to Tysons Corner and DC. Enjoy all the Broadlands amenities.

Call owner for showing.

Neighborhood Description
Beautiful neighborhood with lots of attractions like Nature Center, Swimming Pools, Play Areas, Tennis Courts, Basketball courts, nice walking and biking trails, surrounded by best schools in Loudoun County.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298250
Property Id 298250

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

