22032 GARDENWALL TERRACE

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN READY ! Villa style 2 level Townhouse with 2 car garage like new. Hardwood floors through out main floor. Granite countertops and upgrade SS appliances. Large bed and bath rooms. Fenced backyard. Across street to Southern Walk Plaza. Close to Toll Road and Route 7. Schools are among best in county. House is in shown well condition but will be further professionally cleaned before tenant moved in. Please refer to document in the list to submit rental application.