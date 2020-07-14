22032 Gardenwall Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148 Broadlands South
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE IN READY ! Villa style 2 level Townhouse with 2 car garage like new. Hardwood floors through out main floor. Granite countertops and upgrade SS appliances. Large bed and bath rooms. Fenced backyard. Across street to Southern Walk Plaza. Close to Toll Road and Route 7. Schools are among best in county. House is in shown well condition but will be further professionally cleaned before tenant moved in. Please refer to document in the list to submit rental application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
