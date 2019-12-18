All apartments in Broadlands
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21926 WINDY OAKS SQUARE

21926 Windy Oaks Square · No Longer Available
Location

21926 Windy Oaks Square, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands South

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION*BRIGHT & OPEN BRICK/STONE 2-CAR GARAGE TH*MAPLE CABINETS*MBR W/LUX TUB & SEP SHOWER*WALK-IN CLOSETS*UL LAUNDRY*FIN LL*FENCED BACKYARD*WALK TO SCHOOLS*MIN TO GREENWAY TOLL ROAD/SHOPPING*14 or 26 MONTH PREFERRED. *PICTURES TAKEN BEFORE TENANTS MOVED IN. STILL SHOWS BEAUTIFULLY! APP FEE $45. Walking distance to Mill Run Elementary School! Sorry - no pets. Application fee - $45 per adult. Forward name and email address to listing agent at evad7777@gmail.com to receive consideration. Security deposit of $2,300 must be received prior to lease being prepared.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21926 WINDY OAKS SQUARE have any available units?
21926 WINDY OAKS SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 21926 WINDY OAKS SQUARE have?
Some of 21926 WINDY OAKS SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21926 WINDY OAKS SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
21926 WINDY OAKS SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21926 WINDY OAKS SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 21926 WINDY OAKS SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 21926 WINDY OAKS SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 21926 WINDY OAKS SQUARE offers parking.
Does 21926 WINDY OAKS SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21926 WINDY OAKS SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21926 WINDY OAKS SQUARE have a pool?
No, 21926 WINDY OAKS SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 21926 WINDY OAKS SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 21926 WINDY OAKS SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 21926 WINDY OAKS SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21926 WINDY OAKS SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21926 WINDY OAKS SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21926 WINDY OAKS SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
