21846 INGLEWOOD COURT

Amenities
RENT INCLUDES FIOS INTERNET! Walk to new Metro! Beautiful brick front home in sought after Broadlands South. Upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ Cambria quartz counter tops, Thermador, Jennair appliances, large center island for entertaining. HW floors on ML and study. Spacious master suite, walk in closets, bath w/ soaking tub & dual vanities. washer and dryer on upper level, Walkup LL, rec room w/ bonus rm, fullbath & wet bar. Large fenced back yard with 2 patios, sprinkler system. Backing to Mill Run Elementary. Walking distance to Eagle Ridge Middle. Available Apr 1. No smokers, no-sublet. Lease maintenance clauses and $50 repair deductible. Small pet case by case.