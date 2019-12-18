21846 INGLEWOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

RENT INCLUDES FIOS INTERNET! Walk to new Metro! Beautiful brick front home in sought after Broadlands South. Upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ Cambria quartz counter tops, Thermador, Jennair appliances, large center island for entertaining. HW floors on ML and study. Spacious master suite, walk in closets, bath w/ soaking tub & dual vanities. washer and dryer on upper level, Walkup LL, rec room w/ bonus rm, fullbath & wet bar. Large fenced back yard with 2 patios, sprinkler system. Backing to Mill Run Elementary. Walking distance to Eagle Ridge Middle. Available Apr 1. No smokers, no-sublet. Lease maintenance clauses and $50 repair deductible. Small pet case by case.