Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21846 INGLEWOOD COURT

21846 Ridgeway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21846 Ridgeway Drive, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
RENT INCLUDES FIOS INTERNET! Walk to new Metro! Beautiful brick front home in sought after Broadlands South. Upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ Cambria quartz counter tops, Thermador, Jennair appliances, large center island for entertaining. HW floors on ML and study. Spacious master suite, walk in closets, bath w/ soaking tub & dual vanities. washer and dryer on upper level, Walkup LL, rec room w/ bonus rm, fullbath & wet bar. Large fenced back yard with 2 patios, sprinkler system. Backing to Mill Run Elementary. Walking distance to Eagle Ridge Middle. Available Apr 1. No smokers, no-sublet. Lease maintenance clauses and $50 repair deductible. Small pet case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21846 INGLEWOOD COURT have any available units?
21846 INGLEWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 21846 INGLEWOOD COURT have?
Some of 21846 INGLEWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21846 INGLEWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
21846 INGLEWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21846 INGLEWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 21846 INGLEWOOD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 21846 INGLEWOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 21846 INGLEWOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 21846 INGLEWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21846 INGLEWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21846 INGLEWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 21846 INGLEWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 21846 INGLEWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 21846 INGLEWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 21846 INGLEWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21846 INGLEWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 21846 INGLEWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 21846 INGLEWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
