Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:31 AM

21524 IREDELL TERRACE

21524 Iredell Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21524 Iredell Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautiful end unit town house backing to woods. Oversized two car garage with ample guest parking throughout the neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout most of the property with the exception of the secondary bedrooms and stairs. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances overlooking spacious eating area and walking out to HUGE deck overlooking private trees and open community space. Walk out lower level to paver patio. Upper level has huge owners suite and luxury bath, laundry, full hall bath and two spacious secondary bedrooms. Minutes to Metro park and ride and Dulles Airport. Less then a mile to shopping, dining and Dulles Greenway. Tons of extra parking for guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21524 IREDELL TERRACE have any available units?
21524 IREDELL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 21524 IREDELL TERRACE have?
Some of 21524 IREDELL TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21524 IREDELL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21524 IREDELL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21524 IREDELL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 21524 IREDELL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 21524 IREDELL TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 21524 IREDELL TERRACE offers parking.
Does 21524 IREDELL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21524 IREDELL TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21524 IREDELL TERRACE have a pool?
No, 21524 IREDELL TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 21524 IREDELL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21524 IREDELL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21524 IREDELL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21524 IREDELL TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21524 IREDELL TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21524 IREDELL TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

