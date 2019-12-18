All apartments in Broadlands
Find more places like 21516 INMAN PARK PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broadlands, VA
/
21516 INMAN PARK PLACE
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:48 PM

21516 INMAN PARK PLACE

21516 Inman Park Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broadlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21516 Inman Park Place, Broadlands, VA 20147
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
If you are looking for a place Near Ashburn Technology center or near the area that has lots of job opportunity in technology field , this is your gorgeous move-in ready home. Located in the desirable Broadlands , this open concept and natural light-filled home has a large family room with a fireplace that opens to a pristine kitchen with large center island, pantry and double ovens. Upstairs has 4 generously sized bedrooms, 3 full baths upstairs and a half on the main level. 4 Walk-in closets in 2 of the bedrooms and 2 walk-in closets in the master. Extra storage space under the house and under the stairs through the main level closet. Relaxing front porch and a large patio in the back for entertaining. Lots of Storage- Special Designed bedroom that gives space for play area for kids - very close to 267 highway. Near Inova medical center. less than 10 minutes far from the One loudoun, Dulles town center mall. Calm Neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21516 INMAN PARK PLACE have any available units?
21516 INMAN PARK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 21516 INMAN PARK PLACE have?
Some of 21516 INMAN PARK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21516 INMAN PARK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
21516 INMAN PARK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21516 INMAN PARK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 21516 INMAN PARK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 21516 INMAN PARK PLACE offer parking?
No, 21516 INMAN PARK PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 21516 INMAN PARK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21516 INMAN PARK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21516 INMAN PARK PLACE have a pool?
No, 21516 INMAN PARK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 21516 INMAN PARK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 21516 INMAN PARK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21516 INMAN PARK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21516 INMAN PARK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21516 INMAN PARK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21516 INMAN PARK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq
Broadlands, VA 20148

Similar Pages

Broadlands 1 BedroomsBroadlands 2 Bedrooms
Broadlands 3 BedroomsBroadlands Apartments with Parking
Broadlands Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACharles Town, WV
Dumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAMiddletown, MDWarrenton, VAGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadlands South

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia