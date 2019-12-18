21516 INMAN PARK PLACE

Amenities

If you are looking for a place Near Ashburn Technology center or near the area that has lots of job opportunity in technology field , this is your gorgeous move-in ready home. Located in the desirable Broadlands , this open concept and natural light-filled home has a large family room with a fireplace that opens to a pristine kitchen with large center island, pantry and double ovens. Upstairs has 4 generously sized bedrooms, 3 full baths upstairs and a half on the main level. 4 Walk-in closets in 2 of the bedrooms and 2 walk-in closets in the master. Extra storage space under the house and under the stairs through the main level closet. Relaxing front porch and a large patio in the back for entertaining. Lots of Storage- Special Designed bedroom that gives space for play area for kids - very close to 267 highway. Near Inova medical center. less than 10 minutes far from the One loudoun, Dulles town center mall. Calm Neighborhood.