Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
42568 MAGELLAN SQUARE
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM
42568 MAGELLAN SQUARE
42568 Magellan Square
·
No Longer Available
Location
42568 Magellan Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Rent Includes High Speed Internet and Cable TV. 3 Bed 3.5 Bath townhome with attached garage in great condition and location. Dogs permitted on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 42568 MAGELLAN SQUARE have any available units?
42568 MAGELLAN SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brambleton, VA
.
Is 42568 MAGELLAN SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
42568 MAGELLAN SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42568 MAGELLAN SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 42568 MAGELLAN SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 42568 MAGELLAN SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 42568 MAGELLAN SQUARE offers parking.
Does 42568 MAGELLAN SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42568 MAGELLAN SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42568 MAGELLAN SQUARE have a pool?
No, 42568 MAGELLAN SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 42568 MAGELLAN SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 42568 MAGELLAN SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 42568 MAGELLAN SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42568 MAGELLAN SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42568 MAGELLAN SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42568 MAGELLAN SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
