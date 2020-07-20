5902 6TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location & Location!! GORGEOUS corner lot colonial for immediately move-in!! Located in a highly-desired neighborhood! This home has been meticulously maintained. Upgraded kitchen, formal dining room and formal living room with sliding glass doors to the enclosed deck! Beautiful landscaped fenced backyard with large shed for storage! The family room off the kitchen includes a built-in bar and fireplace. Hardwood floors through living, dining, and family rooms! 4 bedrooms upstairs and two full bathrooms. All bedrooms has hardwood floors except for MBR has carpet. Finished basement with rec room and a full bathroom. Large fenced backyard! Plenty of parking in the attached 2 car garage, driveway, and on street.