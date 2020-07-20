All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:16 AM

5902 6TH STREET

5902 6th St · No Longer Available
Location

5902 6th St, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location & Location!! GORGEOUS corner lot colonial for immediately move-in!! Located in a highly-desired neighborhood! This home has been meticulously maintained. Upgraded kitchen, formal dining room and formal living room with sliding glass doors to the enclosed deck! Beautiful landscaped fenced backyard with large shed for storage! The family room off the kitchen includes a built-in bar and fireplace. Hardwood floors through living, dining, and family rooms! 4 bedrooms upstairs and two full bathrooms. All bedrooms has hardwood floors except for MBR has carpet. Finished basement with rec room and a full bathroom. Large fenced backyard! Plenty of parking in the attached 2 car garage, driveway, and on street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5902 6TH STREET have any available units?
5902 6TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 5902 6TH STREET have?
Some of 5902 6TH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5902 6TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5902 6TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5902 6TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5902 6TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bailey's Crossroads.
Does 5902 6TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5902 6TH STREET offers parking.
Does 5902 6TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5902 6TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5902 6TH STREET have a pool?
No, 5902 6TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5902 6TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 5902 6TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5902 6TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5902 6TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5902 6TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5902 6TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
