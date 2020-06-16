All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:42 PM

3800 POWELL LANE

3800 Powell Lane · (703) 362-0498
Location

3800 Powell Lane, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 619 · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1557 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
BRIGHT & AIRY 3 BR or 2BR+Den 2.5 BATH, LARGE BALCONY OVERLOOKS WOODED PARK, LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS + PANTRY AND ALL THE AMENITIES OF BEAUTIFUL LAKESIDE PLAZA. , FRESH PAINT, NEWER STOVE, MICROWAVE. 1 Covered Reserved Garage Parking Space and storage bin - Lakeside Plaza features Indoor Swimming Pool, Hot Tub, Sauna, Gym, Tennis Court, and Outdoor Pool - 3.9 Miles to East Falls Church Metro or 4.2 Miles to Ballston Metro - Minutes to Shopping & Restaurants at Baileys Crossroads - Only 1 Mile to Trader Joe's and 2 Miles to Giant - Under 3 Miles to Seven Corners Shopping & Under 8 Miles to Georgetown in DC - 8.2 Miles to Kennedy Center - 8.4 Miles to Ronald Reagan National Airport - Backs to Holmes Run Stream Valley Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 POWELL LANE have any available units?
3800 POWELL LANE has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3800 POWELL LANE have?
Some of 3800 POWELL LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 POWELL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3800 POWELL LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 POWELL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3800 POWELL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bailey's Crossroads.
Does 3800 POWELL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3800 POWELL LANE does offer parking.
Does 3800 POWELL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 POWELL LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 POWELL LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3800 POWELL LANE has a pool.
Does 3800 POWELL LANE have accessible units?
No, 3800 POWELL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 POWELL LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 POWELL LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3800 POWELL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3800 POWELL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
