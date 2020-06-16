3800 POWELL LANE

Amenities

BRIGHT & AIRY 3 BR or 2BR+Den 2.5 BATH, LARGE BALCONY OVERLOOKS WOODED PARK, LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS + PANTRY AND ALL THE AMENITIES OF BEAUTIFUL LAKESIDE PLAZA. , FRESH PAINT, NEWER STOVE, MICROWAVE. 1 Covered Reserved Garage Parking Space and storage bin - Lakeside Plaza features Indoor Swimming Pool, Hot Tub, Sauna, Gym, Tennis Court, and Outdoor Pool - 3.9 Miles to East Falls Church Metro or 4.2 Miles to Ballston Metro - Minutes to Shopping & Restaurants at Baileys Crossroads - Only 1 Mile to Trader Joe's and 2 Miles to Giant - Under 3 Miles to Seven Corners Shopping & Under 8 Miles to Georgetown in DC - 8.2 Miles to Kennedy Center - 8.4 Miles to Ronald Reagan National Airport - Backs to Holmes Run Stream Valley Park