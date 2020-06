Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Four levels townhome with a 2 car garage built by Stanley martin, has it all location& luxury. Minutes to all major high ways & DC. Open floor plan,welcoming entry level with a rec room and half bath walking up to an open kitchen with top of the line appliances, granite*Living*dinning, master bedroom with a walk-in closet and luxury bath, two more bedrooms and a full bath. Loft w\ deck.