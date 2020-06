Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Great 4 Finished Level Townhome with 1 Car Garage, 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Full Bath. Great Kitchen with Corian Countertops. Big Eat-In Kitchen with Walk-out to Deck. Master Bedroom with Full Bath, Full Finished Basement, Recreation Room, Walk-out Level. Convenient Locations, Close to Schools and Shopping. Minutes to Pentagon and DC. MUST SEE! Text William for Questions. Thanks for showing!