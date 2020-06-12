44870 TIVERTON SQUARE

Amenities
Nestled in the One Loudoun neighborhood, here is your opportunity to live at the center of it all. Steps to the premier downtown One Loudoun upscale shops and dining a block away. Move into this stunning Urban 2 Level Luxury Condo-- 2 bedrooms with Den/Office/Flex Room and 2.5 baths. 1500 square feet of open living space has high-end upgrades throughout. Stainless Steel appliances, 9' ceilings, and granite countertops. Frigidaire Gallery appliances -- double convection wall oven, convection microwave oven and generous breakfast bar seating. Spacious Master Bedroom Suite includes two walk-in closets, granite bath countertops, and frameless glass shower. Den/Flex room provides access to the large outdoor balcony for morning coffee. Private large second bedroom with oversized closet. Full-sized Electrolux stackable washer and dryer conveniently located on the upper level. Nelson privacy window shades included. Partially furnished option available. Inquire with Listing Agent. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis.