Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

44870 TIVERTON SQUARE

44870 Tiverton Square · No Longer Available
Location

44870 Tiverton Square, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

Nestled in the One Loudoun neighborhood, here is your opportunity to live at the center of it all. Steps to the premier downtown One Loudoun upscale shops and dining a block away. Move into this stunning Urban 2 Level Luxury Condo-- 2 bedrooms with Den/Office/Flex Room and 2.5 baths. 1500 square feet of open living space has high-end upgrades throughout. Stainless Steel appliances, 9' ceilings, and granite countertops. Frigidaire Gallery appliances -- double convection wall oven, convection microwave oven and generous breakfast bar seating. Spacious Master Bedroom Suite includes two walk-in closets, granite bath countertops, and frameless glass shower. Den/Flex room provides access to the large outdoor balcony for morning coffee. Private large second bedroom with oversized closet. Full-sized Electrolux stackable washer and dryer conveniently located on the upper level. Nelson privacy window shades included. Partially furnished option available. Inquire with Listing Agent. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44870 TIVERTON SQUARE have any available units?
44870 TIVERTON SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44870 TIVERTON SQUARE have?
Some of 44870 TIVERTON SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44870 TIVERTON SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
44870 TIVERTON SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44870 TIVERTON SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 44870 TIVERTON SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 44870 TIVERTON SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 44870 TIVERTON SQUARE does offer parking.
Does 44870 TIVERTON SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44870 TIVERTON SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44870 TIVERTON SQUARE have a pool?
No, 44870 TIVERTON SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 44870 TIVERTON SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 44870 TIVERTON SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 44870 TIVERTON SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44870 TIVERTON SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44870 TIVERTON SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44870 TIVERTON SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
