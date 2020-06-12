All apartments in Ashburn
44778 TIVERTON SQUARE
Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM

44778 TIVERTON SQUARE

44778 Tiverton Square · No Longer Available
Location

44778 Tiverton Square, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Beautiful bright one-year old garaged 2-level townhouse-style condo with 9 -ft ceiling on the main level at One Loudoun. 3 BRs 2.5 BAs with balcony. Large master bedroom with 2 large walk-in closets. SS appliances, granite counter-tops, island in kitchen, upgraded floors. Updated master bathroom with granite counter-top and double-vanity. Front-load washer and dryer on the upper level. Amenities incl. Olympic size pool, tennis courts, parks & trails. Walk to Trader Joe's, theater & restaurants. Near Dulles Airport, Town Ctr, Route 7, and toll roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44778 TIVERTON SQUARE have any available units?
44778 TIVERTON SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44778 TIVERTON SQUARE have?
Some of 44778 TIVERTON SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44778 TIVERTON SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
44778 TIVERTON SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44778 TIVERTON SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 44778 TIVERTON SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44778 TIVERTON SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 44778 TIVERTON SQUARE offers parking.
Does 44778 TIVERTON SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44778 TIVERTON SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44778 TIVERTON SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 44778 TIVERTON SQUARE has a pool.
Does 44778 TIVERTON SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 44778 TIVERTON SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 44778 TIVERTON SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44778 TIVERTON SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44778 TIVERTON SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44778 TIVERTON SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
