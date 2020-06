44697 PLYMPTON SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities basketball court pool media room tennis court

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! WALK TO ONE LOUDOUN! ALL SHOPPING, MOVIE THEATER, DOCTOR OFFICES, DENTIST, SALONS, RESTURENTS, PHARMACIES AT WALKING DISTANCE! CLOSE TO SCHOOLS! CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS... RT 7, 28, LOUDOUN COUNTY PARKWY, 267!!!NEAR ALL THE MAJOR EMPLOYMENT OFFICES... LUXURY NVHOME TOWNHOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL AND 1 HALF BATH! GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN THE GOURMET KITCHEN WITH TOP OF THE LINE CABINETS, APPLIANCES, LARGE CENTER ISLAND FOR YOUR ENTERTAINMENT! HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL! LUXURY MASTER BATHS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS ! FRESHLEY PAINTED THROUGHOUT! CARPETES PROFESSIOANLLY CLEANED! ULRA LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH TRAY CEILING, 2 LARGE SIZE ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS, FULL SIZE LAUNDERY ON UPPER LEVEL! HOA FEE COVERS LAWN MAINTENANCE, SNOW REMOVAL SWIMING POOL BASKET BALL , TENNIS COURT, PARKS. FARMERS MARKET EVERY SATURDAY! LOUDOUN COUNTY TRANSIT BUS 5 MIN DRIVE! MOVE IN READY! COME AND GET THE BEST DEAL IN ASHBURN