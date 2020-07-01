All apartments in Ashburn
44650 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE
44650 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE

44650 Provincetown Dr · No Longer Available
Location

44650 Provincetown Dr, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NO REPAIR DEDUCTIBLE**BARELY lived in NV Homes Luxurious townhome-style condo**Steps available from One Loudoun lifestyle! Wood floors on the entire main level with contemporary open floorplan & spacious chef's kitchen**Step out through enormous, full-height sliding glass doors access to the oversized covered lanai with a gorgeous gas fireplace for year-round outdoor living and entertaining**Upper level has grand master suite with ultra-luxurious bath and a huge walk-in closet**Two additional large bedrooms, full bath and a linen closet on the upper level**BRAND NEW Washer & Dryer at bedroom level**Custom Blinds throughout**One car garage and driveway plus ample of convenient common area parking! Dogs under 20 Pounds considered case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44650 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have any available units?
44650 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44650 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have?
Some of 44650 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44650 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
44650 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44650 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 44650 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 44650 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 44650 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 44650 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44650 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44650 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 44650 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 44650 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 44650 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 44650 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44650 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44650 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44650 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

