44650 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE

Amenities
NO REPAIR DEDUCTIBLE**BARELY lived in NV Homes Luxurious townhome-style condo**Steps available from One Loudoun lifestyle! Wood floors on the entire main level with contemporary open floorplan & spacious chef's kitchen**Step out through enormous, full-height sliding glass doors access to the oversized covered lanai with a gorgeous gas fireplace for year-round outdoor living and entertaining**Upper level has grand master suite with ultra-luxurious bath and a huge walk-in closet**Two additional large bedrooms, full bath and a linen closet on the upper level**BRAND NEW Washer & Dryer at bedroom level**Custom Blinds throughout**One car garage and driveway plus ample of convenient common area parking! Dogs under 20 Pounds considered case by case.