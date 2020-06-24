Amenities

44573 YARMOUTH DRIVE Available 04/10/19 4BR home in The HOTTEST of neighborhoods - One Loudoun! - The COOLEST of homes in The HOTTEST of neighborhoods! ONE LOUDOUN! Adjacent to "Central Park", and one-block from the Alamo Theater & Bar Louis! A magnificent home with ALL THE UPGRADES! Open Gourmet kitchen w/Designer Backsplash, large island, SS Appliances + Tons of Cabinetry & Storage! Upscale Wide-Plank Hardwoods thru-out main level. Sliding GLass Doors lead to Private patio, NO YARD maintenance. Lower Level Game room w/Egress, full bath & freshly painted + Storage room. Upper Level Loft/Office. Grand Master Suite Bath & Walk in Closet. Spacious Bedrooms. Pets considered. No Smokers



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Brian Chevalier for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*BrianC@ChambersTheory.com or call 703.930.3935



