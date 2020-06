Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage media room

Live in One Loudoun! Wood floors on the ~entire main level with contemporary open floorplan & spacious chef's kitchen. Step out to your private brick patio perfect for entertaining. Bonus au pair suite/office w/ full bath located over the 2-car garage is perfect for guests! Walk to the clubhouse/pool, restaurants, shops and Alamo theater. Trader Joe's opening in a few months! No pets or smoking. Long term lease preferred.