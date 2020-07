Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy your evenings sitting on the front or back patio in this lovely patio home located in sought after Potomac Green a +55 community* This home shines it boasts hardwood floors on main level* Upgraded kitchen with Black Appliances all open to large Great Room * Formal Dining area if needed or could be used for office * Main level laundry room* Upper level with large bedroom, full bath and loft* Sprinkler system and lawn service included in rent*