Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bright and light filled 3 level 2 car garage 3 bed/2.5 bath TH in Ashburn Village. Open main level with eat in kitchen, island, family room, deck backs to W&OD Trail. Lower level has an office/den. Master en suite with separate shower, soaking tub, and dual sinks. Brand new carpeting and fridge (being installed week of February 25th). Will be professionally cleaned week of February 25th. Pets on a case by case basis. 1-2 year lease available.