Ashburn, VA
44283 MISTY CREEK PL
Last updated May 17 2020 at 11:14 PM

44283 MISTY CREEK PL

44283 Misty Creek Place · No Longer Available
Location

44283 Misty Creek Place, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous, brick front detached home located on a cul de sac in Ashburn Village! 4 spacious bedrooms,3.5 baths, 3 finished levels,3500 sqft. Fully updated gourmet Kitchen - granite, SS appliances, upgraded cabinetry; Main level study; Generous bedroom sizes; Large basement rec room with wet bar, storage, full bath. Enormous deck, fully fenced yard overlooking common area. Pet considered case by case with Pet deposit; Available for occupancy from July 1st. Please note that home has been painted a neutral color on all levels. Pictures were taken prior to the painting. Please note that home is currently occupied and due to Covid-19 concerns, showings will be restricted, please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44283 MISTY CREEK PL have any available units?
44283 MISTY CREEK PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44283 MISTY CREEK PL have?
Some of 44283 MISTY CREEK PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44283 MISTY CREEK PL currently offering any rent specials?
44283 MISTY CREEK PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44283 MISTY CREEK PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 44283 MISTY CREEK PL is pet friendly.
Does 44283 MISTY CREEK PL offer parking?
Yes, 44283 MISTY CREEK PL offers parking.
Does 44283 MISTY CREEK PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44283 MISTY CREEK PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44283 MISTY CREEK PL have a pool?
No, 44283 MISTY CREEK PL does not have a pool.
Does 44283 MISTY CREEK PL have accessible units?
No, 44283 MISTY CREEK PL does not have accessible units.
Does 44283 MISTY CREEK PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44283 MISTY CREEK PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 44283 MISTY CREEK PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 44283 MISTY CREEK PL does not have units with air conditioning.

