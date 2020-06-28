44283 MISTY CREEK PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous, brick front detached home located on a cul de sac in Ashburn Village! 4 spacious bedrooms,3.5 baths, 3 finished levels,3500 sqft. Fully updated gourmet Kitchen - granite, SS appliances, upgraded cabinetry; Main level study; Generous bedroom sizes; Large basement rec room with wet bar, storage, full bath. Enormous deck, fully fenced yard overlooking common area. Pet considered case by case with Pet deposit; Available for occupancy from July 1st. Please note that home has been painted a neutral color on all levels. Pictures were taken prior to the painting. Please note that home is currently occupied and due to Covid-19 concerns, showings will be restricted, please call for more details.