Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access

Private lower street Level and walkout in three level townhouse. One big space hard wood floor with beautiful fire place, new full bathroom, Private washer and dryer, New window and door, New beautiful Kitchenette with microwave and burner and Private lake view deck. Close to Ashburn Plaza Shopping Center. Rent includes utilities, trash, and internet.