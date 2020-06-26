44114 NATALIE TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Top floor and end unit brings vaulted ceilings and extra light to this bright and airy condo in Ashburn Village. Two large Master Suites each with walk in closets, full baths and new carpet. New flooring throughout. Kitchen equipped with tons of cabinets, pantry and stainless steel appliances as well as the large open dining room/ living room combination with gas fire place.Enjoy the two balconies one off the living room and bedroom. Great location, walk to shopping, restaurants, pool, sports pavilion. Community amenities are amazing ~ 6 pools, 8 lakes, tennis courts, fitness center, walking trails and more.