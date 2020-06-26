All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

44114 NATALIE TERRACE

44114 Natalie Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

44114 Natalie Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Top floor and end unit brings vaulted ceilings and extra light to this bright and airy condo in Ashburn Village. Two large Master Suites each with walk in closets, full baths and new carpet. New flooring throughout. Kitchen equipped with tons of cabinets, pantry and stainless steel appliances as well as the large open dining room/ living room combination with gas fire place.Enjoy the two balconies one off the living room and bedroom. Great location, walk to shopping, restaurants, pool, sports pavilion. Community amenities are amazing ~ 6 pools, 8 lakes, tennis courts, fitness center, walking trails and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44114 NATALIE TERRACE have any available units?
44114 NATALIE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44114 NATALIE TERRACE have?
Some of 44114 NATALIE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44114 NATALIE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
44114 NATALIE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44114 NATALIE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 44114 NATALIE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44114 NATALIE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 44114 NATALIE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 44114 NATALIE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44114 NATALIE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44114 NATALIE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 44114 NATALIE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 44114 NATALIE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 44114 NATALIE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 44114 NATALIE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44114 NATALIE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44114 NATALIE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44114 NATALIE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
