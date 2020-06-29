All apartments in Ashburn
44098 NATALIE TERRACE
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

44098 NATALIE TERRACE

44098 Natalie Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

44098 Natalie Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome to beautiful Lakeshore Condominiums. Don't miss out on this hard to find 3 Bed/2 Bath Condo. Walk out the back door and relax on the patio with the beautiful lakeview. Ashburn Village amenities included such as Sports Pavilion, 4 swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, multiple walking & jogging trails, shopping just across the street, close to Dulles Airport & New Loudoun Metro site. Granite kitchen countertops. Wood floors in each bedroom. Single assign parking with plenty of open spots in the parking lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44098 NATALIE TERRACE have any available units?
44098 NATALIE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44098 NATALIE TERRACE have?
Some of 44098 NATALIE TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44098 NATALIE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
44098 NATALIE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44098 NATALIE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 44098 NATALIE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44098 NATALIE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 44098 NATALIE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 44098 NATALIE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44098 NATALIE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44098 NATALIE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 44098 NATALIE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 44098 NATALIE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 44098 NATALIE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 44098 NATALIE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44098 NATALIE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44098 NATALIE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44098 NATALIE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
