44098 NATALIE TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking pool tennis court

Welcome to beautiful Lakeshore Condominiums. Don't miss out on this hard to find 3 Bed/2 Bath Condo. Walk out the back door and relax on the patio with the beautiful lakeview. Ashburn Village amenities included such as Sports Pavilion, 4 swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, multiple walking & jogging trails, shopping just across the street, close to Dulles Airport & New Loudoun Metro site. Granite kitchen countertops. Wood floors in each bedroom. Single assign parking with plenty of open spots in the parking lot.