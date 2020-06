Amenities

Fabulous 4 br/ 3.5 ba 2 car garage townhome in sought after Ashburn Village. Featuring all the upgrades. Back splash, fireplace in Family Room off the kitchen, Fenced in back yard with large Deck for entertaining, Property has lake access with some Lake views, located in the heart of Ashburn. Bathrooms have been renovated.