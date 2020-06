Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Brick front, one car garage town home backing to Woods in Ashburn Village. This lovely 3 level, 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath town home boasts hard woods in the dining and living areas, a wood burning fireplace in the family room, a large kitchen leading to deck, and a private master suite with two closets. HOA includes access to all Ashburn Village amenities!