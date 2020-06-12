43907 CAMELLIA STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

An amazing opportunity to rent in Ashburn's exclusive Belmont County Club, and all their amenities! Rent also includes: high speed internet, cable TV, phone! This neighborhood gives you access to one of the highest rated schools in the Nation, while living close to the popular One Loudoun Shopping Center, Outlet Center, and various high-end restaurants and shops. Or stay home and enjoy the tranquility of a large private backyard, boasting a beautiful large deck, perfect for peaceful nights or entertainment. Living close to the toll road, you can be anywhere in minutes! Call today to schedule a showing!