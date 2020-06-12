All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

43907 CAMELLIA STREET

43907 Camellia Street · No Longer Available
Location

43907 Camellia Street, Ashburn, VA 20147
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
internet access
An amazing opportunity to rent in Ashburn's exclusive Belmont County Club, and all their amenities! Rent also includes: high speed internet, cable TV, phone! This neighborhood gives you access to one of the highest rated schools in the Nation, while living close to the popular One Loudoun Shopping Center, Outlet Center, and various high-end restaurants and shops. Or stay home and enjoy the tranquility of a large private backyard, boasting a beautiful large deck, perfect for peaceful nights or entertainment. Living close to the toll road, you can be anywhere in minutes! Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43907 CAMELLIA STREET have any available units?
43907 CAMELLIA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 43907 CAMELLIA STREET have?
Some of 43907 CAMELLIA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43907 CAMELLIA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
43907 CAMELLIA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43907 CAMELLIA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 43907 CAMELLIA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 43907 CAMELLIA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 43907 CAMELLIA STREET offers parking.
Does 43907 CAMELLIA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43907 CAMELLIA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43907 CAMELLIA STREET have a pool?
No, 43907 CAMELLIA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 43907 CAMELLIA STREET have accessible units?
No, 43907 CAMELLIA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 43907 CAMELLIA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43907 CAMELLIA STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 43907 CAMELLIA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 43907 CAMELLIA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
