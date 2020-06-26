43782 Jenkins Lane

Amenities

Marc Perez and Renters Warehouse present this charming 2 Bed 2 Bath single family historic home in the heart of Ashburn. Completely remodeled kitchen w/ granite Counters, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms are remodeled as well with ceramic tile floors and walls. Hardwood floors on main level. Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms and a 3rd extra room that can be used as a study, nursery or over sized walk in closet. Wrap around front porch and back patio with over a half acre of yard space near the W&OD trail. Located near Dulles Toll Road, Route 7, Dulles Airport, shops and fine dining. Lawn care and landscaping included in rent. Walking distance to local school and playground. Pets are welcome. Please call/text Marc @ 571-239-0553 to schedule a viewing, $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property.