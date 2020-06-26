All apartments in Ashburn
Location

43782 Jenkins Lane, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pet friendly
Marc Perez and Renters Warehouse present this charming 2 Bed 2 Bath single family historic home in the heart of Ashburn. Completely remodeled kitchen w/ granite Counters, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms are remodeled as well with ceramic tile floors and walls. Hardwood floors on main level. Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms and a 3rd extra room that can be used as a study, nursery or over sized walk in closet. Wrap around front porch and back patio with over a half acre of yard space near the W&OD trail. Located near Dulles Toll Road, Route 7, Dulles Airport, shops and fine dining. Lawn care and landscaping included in rent. Walking distance to local school and playground. Pets are welcome. Please call/text Marc @ 571-239-0553 to schedule a viewing, $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43782 Jenkins Lane have any available units?
43782 Jenkins Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 43782 Jenkins Lane have?
Some of 43782 Jenkins Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43782 Jenkins Lane currently offering any rent specials?
43782 Jenkins Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43782 Jenkins Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 43782 Jenkins Lane is pet friendly.
Does 43782 Jenkins Lane offer parking?
No, 43782 Jenkins Lane does not offer parking.
Does 43782 Jenkins Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43782 Jenkins Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43782 Jenkins Lane have a pool?
No, 43782 Jenkins Lane does not have a pool.
Does 43782 Jenkins Lane have accessible units?
No, 43782 Jenkins Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 43782 Jenkins Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 43782 Jenkins Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43782 Jenkins Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 43782 Jenkins Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
