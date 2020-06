Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great commuter location!!! Light filled end unit town home of over 2,600 sq ft of living space. Large kitchen with an island and a breakfast area and fireplace. Finished walk out basement and a huge Fenced in yard. Close to shopping center, schools, and toll road. 3 spacious bedrooms. Bedroom level laundry. 2 car garage and plenty of visitors parking on the side of the house.