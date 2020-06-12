43689 FROGS LEAP TERRACE

Amenities

You will love this delightful 3 level townhouse located less than 1 mile from the new silver line metro. The open floorplan floods with natural light across the hardwood floors, the kitchen is spacious enough for any gourmet chef and boasts granite countertops and stainless appliances. Imagine cuddling up to a cozy contemporary fireplace or relaxing in your oversized master tub. Having guests over, the lower level has the rarely available 4th bedroom and full bath. If your more of the outdoors type, then enjoy a fully fenced backyard or the large deck off the kitchen perfect for entertaining. All of this is situated in a convenient, inviting community close to shopping, dining, and major commuting routes.