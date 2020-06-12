All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:14 AM

43689 FROGS LEAP TERRACE

43689 Frogs Leap Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

43689 Frogs Leap Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

Property Amenities
You will love this delightful 3 level townhouse located less than 1 mile from the new silver line metro. The open floorplan floods with natural light across the hardwood floors, the kitchen is spacious enough for any gourmet chef and boasts granite countertops and stainless appliances. Imagine cuddling up to a cozy contemporary fireplace or relaxing in your oversized master tub. Having guests over, the lower level has the rarely available 4th bedroom and full bath. If your more of the outdoors type, then enjoy a fully fenced backyard or the large deck off the kitchen perfect for entertaining. All of this is situated in a convenient, inviting community close to shopping, dining, and major commuting routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43689 FROGS LEAP TERRACE have any available units?
43689 FROGS LEAP TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 43689 FROGS LEAP TERRACE have?
Some of 43689 FROGS LEAP TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43689 FROGS LEAP TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43689 FROGS LEAP TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43689 FROGS LEAP TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 43689 FROGS LEAP TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 43689 FROGS LEAP TERRACE offer parking?
No, 43689 FROGS LEAP TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 43689 FROGS LEAP TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43689 FROGS LEAP TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43689 FROGS LEAP TERRACE have a pool?
No, 43689 FROGS LEAP TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 43689 FROGS LEAP TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43689 FROGS LEAP TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43689 FROGS LEAP TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 43689 FROGS LEAP TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43689 FROGS LEAP TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43689 FROGS LEAP TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
