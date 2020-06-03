43615 MILLAY COURT

Amenities

Beautiful and well kept single family home located on a cul de sac! Offers 2 car garage and extra space for a third car, backing to private trees with over 3800sf of living space, 5 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 baths, secondary kitchen on main level for those of you who love to entertain, hardwood floors throughout main level, large sun room off to the kitchen area, huge basement with full bath and a bedroom, tone of open space for recreation. Relaxing outdoors views with a large back yard and storage shed. Fantastic location! Great schools! Pride of ownership!