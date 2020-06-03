All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 43615 MILLAY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
43615 MILLAY COURT
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

43615 MILLAY COURT

43615 Millay Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

43615 Millay Court, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and well kept single family home located on a cul de sac! Offers 2 car garage and extra space for a third car, backing to private trees with over 3800sf of living space, 5 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 baths, secondary kitchen on main level for those of you who love to entertain, hardwood floors throughout main level, large sun room off to the kitchen area, huge basement with full bath and a bedroom, tone of open space for recreation. Relaxing outdoors views with a large back yard and storage shed. Fantastic location! Great schools! Pride of ownership!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43615 MILLAY COURT have any available units?
43615 MILLAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
Is 43615 MILLAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
43615 MILLAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43615 MILLAY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 43615 MILLAY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 43615 MILLAY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 43615 MILLAY COURT offers parking.
Does 43615 MILLAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43615 MILLAY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43615 MILLAY COURT have a pool?
No, 43615 MILLAY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 43615 MILLAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 43615 MILLAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 43615 MILLAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 43615 MILLAY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43615 MILLAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 43615 MILLAY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America