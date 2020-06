Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

Drastic Price reduction!Property to be professionally cleaned before move in GREAT price, GREAT property!!!.Stunning main level living, huge island surrounded by granite, beautiful hardwoods, lots of space, light and bright. The town home has main level with hugs kitchen, living area, dining area, half bathh, basement is a walkout full bath and one car garage all in a wonderful communityh with poll, tennis and tot lots just minutes from all amenities.