43183 BUTTERMERE TERRACE

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3BR 2 Car garage End unit TH* Immaculate condition ready for move-in *Freshly painted *New granite kitchen countertop * New ceramic tiles in bathrooms *Open Floor plan with over 2200 SQ FT of living space on three levels * Hardwoods in Foyer,Kitchen,LR & DR* Eat in kitchen w/island *Door from kitchen/sun room leading to nice deck * Huge bedrooms with neutral carpeting and decor * Laundry on bedroom level *Spacious Lower level Rec room with gas fireplace and walkout door to open area* Close to shopping, major commuter routes and airport *Short lease term considered