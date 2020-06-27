All apartments in Ashburn
43183 BUTTERMERE TERRACE
43183 BUTTERMERE TERRACE

43183 Buttermere Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

43183 Buttermere Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3BR 2 Car garage End unit TH* Immaculate condition ready for move-in *Freshly painted *New granite kitchen countertop * New ceramic tiles in bathrooms *Open Floor plan with over 2200 SQ FT of living space on three levels * Hardwoods in Foyer,Kitchen,LR & DR* Eat in kitchen w/island *Door from kitchen/sun room leading to nice deck * Huge bedrooms with neutral carpeting and decor * Laundry on bedroom level *Spacious Lower level Rec room with gas fireplace and walkout door to open area* Close to shopping, major commuter routes and airport *Short lease term considered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

