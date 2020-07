Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Brick Front Townhouse w/1 Car Garage. 3BR 2.5 BA . Former Model Home With Lots of Upgrades. Corian Counters, Ceramic Tiles in Kitchen. New Refrigerator. Built in Shelves in Basement. Family Room Has Skylights. Master Bedroom Has Skylight & Walk-in closet, New Paint Throughout Home & New Carpet. Shops Nearby and Minutes to Metro. 18 month or more lease option preferred.