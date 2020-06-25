All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:09 PM

21785 JARVIS SQUARE

21785 Jarvis Square · No Longer Available
Location

21785 Jarvis Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Broadlands South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Fantastic, end unit townhome available immediately in highly sought after Parkside at Ashburn community. This move-in ready home has 2 master bedroom suites, bright & open floor plan, hardwood floors on main level, deck , a lower level office area and a 1 car garage. Gated community with ample guest parking. Less than a mile from upcoming metro stop and very conveniently located from major shopping centers. Call or text owner at (703) 5895845 or email neelima_rajeev@hotmail.com for showing appointments and enquiries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21785 JARVIS SQUARE have any available units?
21785 JARVIS SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21785 JARVIS SQUARE have?
Some of 21785 JARVIS SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21785 JARVIS SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
21785 JARVIS SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21785 JARVIS SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 21785 JARVIS SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21785 JARVIS SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 21785 JARVIS SQUARE offers parking.
Does 21785 JARVIS SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21785 JARVIS SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21785 JARVIS SQUARE have a pool?
No, 21785 JARVIS SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 21785 JARVIS SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 21785 JARVIS SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 21785 JARVIS SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21785 JARVIS SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21785 JARVIS SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21785 JARVIS SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
