Ashburn, VA
21780 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:06 AM

21780 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE

21780 Goose Cross Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21780 Goose Cross Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
media room
No carpet!! Gleaming townhome w/ 1-car garage+2 parking permits, 2-story foyer, oak hardwood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen w/ granite, maple cabinets, & food prep ctr island that doubles as a breakfast bar. Large vaulted master w/ walk-in & adjoining bath w/ double sinks soaking tub & separate shower. Lower family room, main-level sundeck w/ stairs down to the fenced yard w/ patio. Owners prefer 2-year lease. Close to Silver Line Loudoun Station, Golds Gym, Giant, Restaurants, Home Depot & movie theater. 1-min to Toll Rd. Pets allowed case by case. A must see! This will go quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21780 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE have any available units?
21780 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21780 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE have?
Some of 21780 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21780 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21780 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21780 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 21780 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 21780 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 21780 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE offers parking.
Does 21780 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21780 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21780 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE have a pool?
No, 21780 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 21780 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21780 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21780 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21780 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21780 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21780 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

