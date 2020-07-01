21780 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage media room

No carpet!! Gleaming townhome w/ 1-car garage+2 parking permits, 2-story foyer, oak hardwood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen w/ granite, maple cabinets, & food prep ctr island that doubles as a breakfast bar. Large vaulted master w/ walk-in & adjoining bath w/ double sinks soaking tub & separate shower. Lower family room, main-level sundeck w/ stairs down to the fenced yard w/ patio. Owners prefer 2-year lease. Close to Silver Line Loudoun Station, Golds Gym, Giant, Restaurants, Home Depot & movie theater. 1-min to Toll Rd. Pets allowed case by case. A must see! This will go quick!