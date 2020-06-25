All apartments in Ashburn
21702 PATTYJEAN TERRACE
Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:13 AM

21702 PATTYJEAN TERRACE

21702 Pattyjean Terrace · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

21702 Pattyjean Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Open floor plan, Spacious and bright, townhouse style condo. This unit located on the top 3 and 4th floors. Come with 3BD, 2.5BA, 1 car garage located in the heart of Ashburn, VA . Upgraded kitchen and stainless appliance, granite countertop & hardwood floors. Luxury owner's suite with luxury bath and his/her walk-in closets. Laundry on UL. Minutes from the future Ashburn Silver Line Station and the Dulles Toll Rd. Other easily accessible conveniences include Gold's gym, shopping, restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21702 PATTYJEAN TERRACE have any available units?
21702 PATTYJEAN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21702 PATTYJEAN TERRACE have?
Some of 21702 PATTYJEAN TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21702 PATTYJEAN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21702 PATTYJEAN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21702 PATTYJEAN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 21702 PATTYJEAN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21702 PATTYJEAN TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 21702 PATTYJEAN TERRACE offers parking.
Does 21702 PATTYJEAN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21702 PATTYJEAN TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21702 PATTYJEAN TERRACE have a pool?
No, 21702 PATTYJEAN TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 21702 PATTYJEAN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21702 PATTYJEAN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21702 PATTYJEAN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21702 PATTYJEAN TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21702 PATTYJEAN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21702 PATTYJEAN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
