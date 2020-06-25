21702 PATTYJEAN TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Open floor plan, Spacious and bright, townhouse style condo. This unit located on the top 3 and 4th floors. Come with 3BD, 2.5BA, 1 car garage located in the heart of Ashburn, VA . Upgraded kitchen and stainless appliance, granite countertop & hardwood floors. Luxury owner's suite with luxury bath and his/her walk-in closets. Laundry on UL. Minutes from the future Ashburn Silver Line Station and the Dulles Toll Rd. Other easily accessible conveniences include Gold's gym, shopping, restaurants and more.