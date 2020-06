Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Have you been looking for a pristine rental with NEW Main Level Hardwoods, NEW Carpet in the Bedrooms, Fresh Paint, a Remodeled Master Bath and an Upgraded Jack and Jill Bath? Remodeled basement with Wet Bar, Media Room , New Flooring and Fresh Paint? Do you want to be in a great neighborhood <1.1 miles from the Future Metro? Take a look! . Owner reserving one basement room for storage.