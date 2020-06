Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

REDUCED !!Welcome to Loudoun county, Ashburn VA End unit townhome 3 beds 3 1/5 baths 3 finished levels 2 car garage over 2600 Sq ft. backs to a lake close to the greenway, shopping , schools , & more a wonderful End unit with nice view, bright & space and more, Deck with view of lake , apply on line at longandfoster.com search rentals and this address there is a fee per adult $ 55 please make appt before showing with contact person,