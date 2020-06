Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this beautiful, brick front town home in sought after Ashburn! This home has everything you could ask for deck, patio, fenced backyard, kitchen offers granite, tile back splash, SS appliances, island, space for eating area which opens to family room with gas fireplace, 2 car garage, neutral paint, wood floors on main level and crown moulding! Conveniently located near transportation, shopping, entertainment & recreation this is the home for you!