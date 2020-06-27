21277 Victorias Cross Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit bbq/grill internet access

Available 03/01/20 Bedroom with Private Bath and Living Room Suite - Property Id: 136219



Available March 1, 2020 (possibly earlier). $1250 includes all utilities and monthly cleaning service.



Seeking a professional male to rent a large basement en suite (lower-level of townhome above ground). Large bedroom with private bath, walk-in closet and a private living area and patio. Upper main floor common area with shared kitchen and laundry. Private entrance, outdoor deck, patio, fire pit and grill. Lakefront property with walking trails around 4 lakes. Close to the W&OD trail too!



I have a dog and looking for someone who loves dogs and can help watch her when I travel.



No pets, no smokers, references, background check, and proof of employment required.

No Pets Allowed



