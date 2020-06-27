21277 Victorias Cross Ter

Amenities
Available 03/01/20 Bedroom with Private Bath and Living Room Suite - Property Id: 136219
Available March 1, 2020 (possibly earlier). $1250 includes all utilities and monthly cleaning service.
Seeking a professional male to rent a large basement en suite (lower-level of townhome above ground). Large bedroom with private bath, walk-in closet and a private living area and patio. Upper main floor common area with shared kitchen and laundry. Private entrance, outdoor deck, patio, fire pit and grill. Lakefront property with walking trails around 4 lakes. Close to the W&OD trail too!
I have a dog and looking for someone who loves dogs and can help watch her when I travel.
No pets, no smokers, references, background check, and proof of employment required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/136219
Property Id 136219
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5454069)