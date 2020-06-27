All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 21277 Victorias Cross Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
21277 Victorias Cross Ter
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

21277 Victorias Cross Ter

21277 Victorias Cross Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Ashburn Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

21277 Victorias Cross Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
bbq/grill
internet access
Available 03/01/20 Bedroom with Private Bath and Living Room Suite - Property Id: 136219

Available March 1, 2020 (possibly earlier). $1250 includes all utilities and monthly cleaning service.

Seeking a professional male to rent a large basement en suite (lower-level of townhome above ground). Large bedroom with private bath, walk-in closet and a private living area and patio. Upper main floor common area with shared kitchen and laundry. Private entrance, outdoor deck, patio, fire pit and grill. Lakefront property with walking trails around 4 lakes. Close to the W&OD trail too!

I have a dog and looking for someone who loves dogs and can help watch her when I travel.

No pets, no smokers, references, background check, and proof of employment required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/136219
Property Id 136219

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5454069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21277 Victorias Cross Ter have any available units?
21277 Victorias Cross Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21277 Victorias Cross Ter have?
Some of 21277 Victorias Cross Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21277 Victorias Cross Ter currently offering any rent specials?
21277 Victorias Cross Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21277 Victorias Cross Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 21277 Victorias Cross Ter is pet friendly.
Does 21277 Victorias Cross Ter offer parking?
No, 21277 Victorias Cross Ter does not offer parking.
Does 21277 Victorias Cross Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21277 Victorias Cross Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21277 Victorias Cross Ter have a pool?
No, 21277 Victorias Cross Ter does not have a pool.
Does 21277 Victorias Cross Ter have accessible units?
No, 21277 Victorias Cross Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 21277 Victorias Cross Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21277 Victorias Cross Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 21277 Victorias Cross Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 21277 Victorias Cross Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America