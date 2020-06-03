All apartments in Ashburn
21245 LONDON BRIDGE TER

21245 London Bridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21245 London Bridge Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Brick-front 2 car garage TH, deck overlooking expansive lake view, 2 fireplaces, 2 level bump-out, and beautiful wood trim and moldings. 9 ft. ceilings on the main and lower levels, and cathedral ceilings on the upper level.Over 50k worth of upgrades, beautiful hardwood floors on main level, new carpet in lower & upper level, new counter tops and new ceramic tiles in bathrooms. AC 2010. Minutes from Ashburn Sports pavilion, Ashburn amenities, new metro station, major commuter routes and transportation. Also for SALE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21245 LONDON BRIDGE TER have any available units?
21245 LONDON BRIDGE TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21245 LONDON BRIDGE TER have?
Some of 21245 LONDON BRIDGE TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21245 LONDON BRIDGE TER currently offering any rent specials?
21245 LONDON BRIDGE TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21245 LONDON BRIDGE TER pet-friendly?
No, 21245 LONDON BRIDGE TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21245 LONDON BRIDGE TER offer parking?
Yes, 21245 LONDON BRIDGE TER offers parking.
Does 21245 LONDON BRIDGE TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21245 LONDON BRIDGE TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21245 LONDON BRIDGE TER have a pool?
No, 21245 LONDON BRIDGE TER does not have a pool.
Does 21245 LONDON BRIDGE TER have accessible units?
No, 21245 LONDON BRIDGE TER does not have accessible units.
Does 21245 LONDON BRIDGE TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21245 LONDON BRIDGE TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 21245 LONDON BRIDGE TER have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21245 LONDON BRIDGE TER has units with air conditioning.
