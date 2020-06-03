21245 LONDON BRIDGE TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Brick-front 2 car garage TH, deck overlooking expansive lake view, 2 fireplaces, 2 level bump-out, and beautiful wood trim and moldings. 9 ft. ceilings on the main and lower levels, and cathedral ceilings on the upper level.Over 50k worth of upgrades, beautiful hardwood floors on main level, new carpet in lower & upper level, new counter tops and new ceramic tiles in bathrooms. AC 2010. Minutes from Ashburn Sports pavilion, Ashburn amenities, new metro station, major commuter routes and transportation. Also for SALE.