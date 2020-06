Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful front porch colonial on large level lot in Ashburn Farm! Over 3800 finished square feet with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors on the entire main level! Lovely bright kitchen with granite and stainless. Spacious bedroom sizes and lots of sunny windows! 2 zone heat/AC! Finished walk-out basement with mini-kitchen, bedroom, full bath, and rec room. Large deck and patio. There will be more photos this weekend.