Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21098 Mossy Glen Ter

21098 Mossy Glen Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21098 Mossy Glen Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
racquetball court
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Jon Bass and Renters Warehouse present to you a beautiful 3+ bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms, freshly painted townhouse with DECK and fenced backyard. The townhouse has a new roof installed on August 2018, brand new kitchen appliances installed on November 2018, renovated kitchen on November 2018, bamboo flooring on first floor, and laminate flooring throughout the rest of the house. There is a three-sided fireplace separating the kitchen nook from the dining room. Deck has a beautiful view to Tippecanoe Lake. The townhouse is located in the heart of Ashburn Village, only minutes from shops and restaurants. Includes access to Ashburn Village Sports Pavilion. The facility features fitness, four swimming pools, soccer, lacrosse, baseball fields, numerous indoor and outdoor tennis courts, full-size gymnasium, two racquetball courts, basketball and volleyball courts, as well as a steam room and sauna. Call or text Jon at 7033499919 for a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21098 Mossy Glen Ter have any available units?
21098 Mossy Glen Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21098 Mossy Glen Ter have?
Some of 21098 Mossy Glen Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21098 Mossy Glen Ter currently offering any rent specials?
21098 Mossy Glen Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21098 Mossy Glen Ter pet-friendly?
No, 21098 Mossy Glen Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21098 Mossy Glen Ter offer parking?
No, 21098 Mossy Glen Ter does not offer parking.
Does 21098 Mossy Glen Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21098 Mossy Glen Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21098 Mossy Glen Ter have a pool?
Yes, 21098 Mossy Glen Ter has a pool.
Does 21098 Mossy Glen Ter have accessible units?
No, 21098 Mossy Glen Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 21098 Mossy Glen Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 21098 Mossy Glen Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21098 Mossy Glen Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 21098 Mossy Glen Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
