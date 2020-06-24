21098 Mossy Glen Ter

Amenities

Jon Bass and Renters Warehouse present to you a beautiful 3+ bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms, freshly painted townhouse with DECK and fenced backyard. The townhouse has a new roof installed on August 2018, brand new kitchen appliances installed on November 2018, renovated kitchen on November 2018, bamboo flooring on first floor, and laminate flooring throughout the rest of the house. There is a three-sided fireplace separating the kitchen nook from the dining room. Deck has a beautiful view to Tippecanoe Lake. The townhouse is located in the heart of Ashburn Village, only minutes from shops and restaurants. Includes access to Ashburn Village Sports Pavilion. The facility features fitness, four swimming pools, soccer, lacrosse, baseball fields, numerous indoor and outdoor tennis courts, full-size gymnasium, two racquetball courts, basketball and volleyball courts, as well as a steam room and sauna. Call or text Jon at 7033499919 for a tour.