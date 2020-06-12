21094 LOST MOCCASIN TERRACE

Amenities

***Really Beautiful, fully upgraded Townhouse in Ashburn VA***LOOK NO FURTHER! Move-in perfect, Appx 1660 Sq. ft, 3 Level Townhouse. Brick front 3 Bed Rooms, Large Family Room with Fire Place+, backing to trees + open space... Only 1 block To W & OD Trail...kitchen with new granite counters, maple cabinets, island & slate backsplash...wood floors main level...9' and vaulted ceilings...luxury bath with separate tub & shower...fenced backyard with large patio. Location is perfectly situated between Sports Pavilion, lakes, jogging/walking trails, and Shopping Center. 4 Swimming pools, basketball/tennis, bus routes. Ashburn village Amenities & Sports Pavilion within Walking Distance. Upgraded appliances, kitchen, bathrooms, fixtures.Washer and Dryer included.New carpets.Wired for cable and DishEnjoy Ashburn Village amenities. Included in Rent.Great Ashburn School District2 reserved car parking spaces.Available immediately.