Ashburn, VA
21048 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE
21048 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE

21048 Roaming Shores Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21048 Roaming Shores Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You don't want to miss this Ashburn Village beauty! Recent upgrades includes window blinds throughout, screening in windows allowing great air flow. Outside landscaping and mulching, ready for spring. Gutters replaced and windows caulked and painted. Exterior will be painted this summer, making this the best rental town house on the market. Kitchen boasts 42" cabinets, newer stainless appliances, an attached family room & a sunlit breakfast nook. The Master bedroom has streaming daylight from both sides. It features tray ceilings and master bath with double vanity and a separate corner soaking tub as well as a standard shower. The two additional bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and share an upper hall bath. In the above-ground walk out lower level, there is a large family room (could be used as a bedroom) as well as a full bath and access to the oversized two car garage. Outdoor living space abounds with a huge deck w/ privacy lattice and stairs down to the lower poured concrete patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21048 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE have any available units?
21048 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21048 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE have?
Some of 21048 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21048 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21048 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21048 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 21048 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21048 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 21048 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 21048 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21048 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21048 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE have a pool?
No, 21048 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 21048 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21048 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21048 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21048 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21048 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21048 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
