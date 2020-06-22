21048 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You don't want to miss this Ashburn Village beauty! Recent upgrades includes window blinds throughout, screening in windows allowing great air flow. Outside landscaping and mulching, ready for spring. Gutters replaced and windows caulked and painted. Exterior will be painted this summer, making this the best rental town house on the market. Kitchen boasts 42" cabinets, newer stainless appliances, an attached family room & a sunlit breakfast nook. The Master bedroom has streaming daylight from both sides. It features tray ceilings and master bath with double vanity and a separate corner soaking tub as well as a standard shower. The two additional bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and share an upper hall bath. In the above-ground walk out lower level, there is a large family room (could be used as a bedroom) as well as a full bath and access to the oversized two car garage. Outdoor living space abounds with a huge deck w/ privacy lattice and stairs down to the lower poured concrete patio.