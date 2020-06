Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Call first, tenant occupied, Dog inside the house. Gorgeous, 3-level, 2-car garage townhouse in heart of Ashburn Village. Beautiful master suite w/sitting area and luxury bath. Third level loft with full bath, fenced patio, upgraded foyer flooring. Tot lot across the corner with common area in front. Access to 3 different swimming pools & two passes for Sports Pavilion. Please text or call first.