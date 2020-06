Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher bocce court fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court

Beautiful property with 3 BR, 3.5BA with 1852 sq ft. , Front brick Townhouse, Backsplash & Breakfast area w/Bay Window, Laundry in the basement, basement with full bath and wood burning fireplace, Brand New Carpet, Brand new appliance coming soon, Kitchen New flooring and New countertop Backs To Com Ground-Trails-Park, Walkable to a shopping center and Great Schools! Repair Deductible $100.