Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:48 AM

20963 Timber Ridge Terr #104

20963 Timber Ridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20963 Timber Ridge Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Stunning 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Ashburn - Renters Warehouse presents to you this spacious condo in the heart of Ashburn. This luxurious suite boasts 2 bedroom and 2 baths with a large living room area, a fully upgraded kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and an attached storage unit. No stairs here, this unit is on the first level and conveniently situated just outside the clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Walk to the supermarket, coffee and fine dining! Ashburn Farm Shopping Center is right outside the development. Unit is in excellent condition and can be moved into fully furnished for only an additional $50/month. No pets. Voucher holders are welcome! Easy drive to 267, route 7 and Dulles Airport. Showings by appt. only. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Call for a tour at 571.239.0553

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5220607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20963 Timber Ridge Terr #104 have any available units?
20963 Timber Ridge Terr #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20963 Timber Ridge Terr #104 have?
Some of 20963 Timber Ridge Terr #104's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20963 Timber Ridge Terr #104 currently offering any rent specials?
20963 Timber Ridge Terr #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20963 Timber Ridge Terr #104 pet-friendly?
No, 20963 Timber Ridge Terr #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20963 Timber Ridge Terr #104 offer parking?
No, 20963 Timber Ridge Terr #104 does not offer parking.
Does 20963 Timber Ridge Terr #104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20963 Timber Ridge Terr #104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20963 Timber Ridge Terr #104 have a pool?
Yes, 20963 Timber Ridge Terr #104 has a pool.
Does 20963 Timber Ridge Terr #104 have accessible units?
No, 20963 Timber Ridge Terr #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 20963 Timber Ridge Terr #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20963 Timber Ridge Terr #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20963 Timber Ridge Terr #104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 20963 Timber Ridge Terr #104 does not have units with air conditioning.

