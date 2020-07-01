20963 Timber Ridge Terr #104

Amenities

Stunning 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Ashburn - Renters Warehouse presents to you this spacious condo in the heart of Ashburn. This luxurious suite boasts 2 bedroom and 2 baths with a large living room area, a fully upgraded kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and an attached storage unit. No stairs here, this unit is on the first level and conveniently situated just outside the clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Walk to the supermarket, coffee and fine dining! Ashburn Farm Shopping Center is right outside the development. Unit is in excellent condition and can be moved into fully furnished for only an additional $50/month. No pets. Voucher holders are welcome! Easy drive to 267, route 7 and Dulles Airport. Showings by appt. only. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Call for a tour at 571.239.0553



No Pets Allowed



