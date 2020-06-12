All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

20792 EXCHANGE STREET

20792 Exchange Street · No Longer Available
Location

20792 Exchange Street, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
First time offered for Lease- Gorgeous single family home in prime One Loudoun !! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home with library, upstairs family area, 10 ft ceilings on the first floor. Three finished levels finished basement , low maintenance hardwood floors, lots of natural light throughout the property. Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Double car garage too! Only minutes to restaurants, shops, movies, close to route 7, 28 and airports. Call today to tour. Professionally managed property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20792 EXCHANGE STREET have any available units?
20792 EXCHANGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20792 EXCHANGE STREET have?
Some of 20792 EXCHANGE STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20792 EXCHANGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
20792 EXCHANGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20792 EXCHANGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 20792 EXCHANGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20792 EXCHANGE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 20792 EXCHANGE STREET offers parking.
Does 20792 EXCHANGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20792 EXCHANGE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20792 EXCHANGE STREET have a pool?
No, 20792 EXCHANGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 20792 EXCHANGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 20792 EXCHANGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 20792 EXCHANGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20792 EXCHANGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 20792 EXCHANGE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 20792 EXCHANGE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
