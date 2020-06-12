20792 EXCHANGE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

First time offered for Lease- Gorgeous single family home in prime One Loudoun !! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home with library, upstairs family area, 10 ft ceilings on the first floor. Three finished levels finished basement , low maintenance hardwood floors, lots of natural light throughout the property. Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Double car garage too! Only minutes to restaurants, shops, movies, close to route 7, 28 and airports. Call today to tour. Professionally managed property